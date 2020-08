crossroads

another theme i'm looking to explore is the notion of choice. it feels all the more important in current circumstances that we believe we can have control over some things, while also being able to let go of the things we can't. definitely a work in progress for me, but hey, i can but try ;)



the houses come from france and charleston, south carolina; the key is the key to our house here in southwest france; the background is cleeve hill in the cotswolds, and that used to be my wedding dress ;)