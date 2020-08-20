butterfly fluke

i was just lining up to take this dahlia with the bokeh bush beside it, when her ladyship gwendoline alighted in perfect focus. it would have been rude not to press the shutter. we visited this local garden that is open to the public several days a week in the summer - we go every time we're here. the entrance fee goes to charity and it's the most delightful place. built on a rocky hillside twenty-five years ago by jean and his partner neil, it never fails to please. they are retired now but have always done the vast majority of the planting and upkeep themselves, though in recent times they've had help with some of the heavy hedge cutting. there are lots of different rooms according to colour and theme, and then there are expanses of perfect lawn with wonderful shade-giving trees. they pride themselves on the variety of seats and chairs and benches they have placed at appropriate spots along the way - these were out of action due to covid, and we were encouraged to use hand gel on arrival & departure, but otherwise it felt as though covid cannot disrupt such a ravishing location