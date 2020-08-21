harpsichord

our friend s has made thirty-five harpsichords over the years, and this one is destined for the uk, and two young, enthusiastic harpsichord-playing brothers. we were allowed a sneak preview of the work in progress. the case is made from poplar following a flemish design and the painstaking creation of this extravagant piece of gorgeousness is breathtaking to behold. as was his workshop, from which i will probably post further images: curling wood shavings on the floor, pencil stubs, tins of bits and pieces, an old wooden chest full of neatly-stored chisels ... i mean, what's a photographer not to like?!