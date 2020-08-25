Sign up
Photo 2059
the road to mordagne
long bike ride in the morning before the heat of the day built. we climbed this zigzag road to the hilltop hamlet of mordagne and her stunning views over two valleys
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
3157
photos
260
followers
83
following
Tags
france
,
summer
,
landscape-30
Maggiemae
ace
beautiful natural contrast of colour and fine definition of the hilltop village! fav
August 26th, 2020
Margo
ace
This is so very beautiful Fav
August 26th, 2020
