Photo 2061
less travelled
a bit of atmospheric sky as we travelled north up france yesterday. added a texture of my own in photoshop
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
3164
photos
259
followers
85
following
Album
the main place
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
27th August 2020 6:20pm
Tags
texture
,
landscape-30
