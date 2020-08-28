hydrangea lace

well we've had nicer welcomes back to the uk. alternately heavy and drizzly rain for most of the day, the garden a jungle and some kind soul stole our doorstep milk delivery - when we are in quarantine for 14 days and not allowed out even to buy food! rescued some of the hydrangea flowers which are hanging their heads in the mud under the weight of water and cheered myself up by taking their picture. it is supposed to be dry tomorrow so hopefully we can get the garden back under control and mow the lawn. we were so lucky to have nearly a month of french sunshine!