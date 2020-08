the latest round of the composite challenge is 'miniature world' and as i already had this image in mind, i decided to give it a go. i captured the leaf floating idly when we were in france, and thought it would make a useful basis for confinement for someone ... and the words are from one of my favourite joan armatrading tracks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RKPPmjqLAb0. i have wanted to combine words in my composites for a while, so here i go