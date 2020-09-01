Sign up
Photo 2066
cone in frame
still in quarantine ... not left the house for seven days ... hence a bit of a photoshop faff treat :)
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
the main place
E-M5MarkII
Taken
31st July 2020 10:35am
etsooi-124
