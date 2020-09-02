Previous
Next
abstract august by pistache
Photo 2066

abstract august

really enjoyed doing abstract august and thought i'd do a quick screenshot of my grid for the month. thank you so much to everyone who commented on and liked my efforts!
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
566% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
The Queen of abstract Clare! I cannot do them but certainly admire the images.
September 2nd, 2020  
Jean ace
What a great looking month!
September 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise