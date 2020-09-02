Sign up
Photo 2066
abstract august
really enjoyed doing abstract august and thought i'd do a quick screenshot of my grid for the month. thank you so much to everyone who commented on and liked my efforts!
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
3173
photos
259
followers
83
following
Tags
abstract
Diana
ace
The Queen of abstract Clare! I cannot do them but certainly admire the images.
September 2nd, 2020
Jean
ace
What a great looking month!
September 2nd, 2020
