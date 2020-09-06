Previous
looking out by pistache
Photo 2071

looking out

... since that is all we can do until quarantine ends in a few days' time! from our bedroom window i was enjoying the sun setting through the tree that was turned into gold coins by the lensbaby sol 22
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Bootifull!!!
September 7th, 2020  
Skip Tribby 📷 ace
Wow, for a second there I thought my eyesight went bonkers!
September 7th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Fabulous bokeh!
September 7th, 2020  
