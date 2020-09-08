Previous
Next
the ache for home by pistache
Photo 2072

the ache for home

the ache for home lives in all of us
the safe place
where we can go as we are
and not be questioned

a quote i rather like from maya angelou, who i also rather like

for the miniature theme of the latest composite challenge

monday. wow. what a day of errors. i'm sharing a gallery space with two painter friends for a week in october and when preparing my images to go to the printer, i realised - at 5.30am, in a cold sweat - that since january i have been saving my photoshop images at a very small size & resolution appropriate for viewing on here or instagram. totally forgetting that i would need much larger images for printing - too late, since i delete the photoshop files as they're so gigantic. guuuuuuuulp. so i spent the day trawling for new images - fortunately i have a ton! - from the days before i lost my marbles

to recover from this trauma i permitted myself an evening jaunt to create the image above. got to pretty much the end point you see above - with no saving as i went along (WHAT WAS I THINKING?) - and deleted it accidentally. i dug around trying to find it, couldn't believe it was gone. it was gone. some choice words streamed out and i went to bed. and i recreated it today from the beginning

so ... two painful lessons learned! i will try to pay attention better from now on ;)
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
567% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise