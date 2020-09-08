the ache for home

the ache for home lives in all of us

the safe place

where we can go as we are

and not be questioned



a quote i rather like from maya angelou, who i also rather like



for the miniature theme of the latest composite challenge



monday. wow. what a day of errors. i'm sharing a gallery space with two painter friends for a week in october and when preparing my images to go to the printer, i realised - at 5.30am, in a cold sweat - that since january i have been saving my photoshop images at a very small size & resolution appropriate for viewing on here or instagram. totally forgetting that i would need much larger images for printing - too late, since i delete the photoshop files as they're so gigantic. guuuuuuuulp. so i spent the day trawling for new images - fortunately i have a ton! - from the days before i lost my marbles



to recover from this trauma i permitted myself an evening jaunt to create the image above. got to pretty much the end point you see above - with no saving as i went along (WHAT WAS I THINKING?) - and deleted it accidentally. i dug around trying to find it, couldn't believe it was gone. it was gone. some choice words streamed out and i went to bed. and i recreated it today from the beginning



so ... two painful lessons learned! i will try to pay attention better from now on ;)