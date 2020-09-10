Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2075
bristling
liked the light in my mum's studio and took some shots of the tools of her trade. sadly not many visitors to open studios for her - difficult times, i guess, but of course the amount of work to get the show staged is the same. hey ho
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
update september 2020 ... decided that, after five-and-a-half years on this fabulous site, I should say a little more about myself than the two sentences...
3187
photos
264
followers
86
following
569% complete
View this month »
2073
2074
2075
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
the main place
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
13th September 2020 6:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
studio
Diana
ace
What a lovely shot Clare, I was not aware that your mother is an artist! At least now I know where you get your oustanding genes from.
September 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close