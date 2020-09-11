flying is done largely with the imagination

that's a quote by wolfgang langwiesche that i found and enjoyed on instagram ... decided to see what it brought to mind and this is what came. the base image was a drive-by as we left chartres very early one september morning last year, bound for the uk. i wanted a background image with lots of sky for the flying bed shenanigans. i shot the moon in france the other week, and me in the bed at the same time. the birds pop up in my images quite often, though they're not usually towing a bed. [i saved this image every five seconds when i was working on it!]