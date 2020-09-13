artist in repose

been a bit absent - done my back in badly and can't sit at all - lying down and walking aren't much cop either :( but i've just been to the physio and in the half-hour of respite from the pain i thought i would try to catch up a bit, standing up with my laptop on the ironing board! this from last sunday, when mr g and i went over to my mum's to help her get ready for her open studios, delayed from june to this weekend. we were having a glass of wine in the garden after our labours, and the light was just too gorgeous behind her. she haaaaaates having her photo taken but did agree that this was bearable. i have softened her skin slightly but she's looking pretty good for 84