artist in repose by pistache
Photo 2076

artist in repose

been a bit absent - done my back in badly and can't sit at all - lying down and walking aren't much cop either :( but i've just been to the physio and in the half-hour of respite from the pain i thought i would try to catch up a bit, standing up with my laptop on the ironing board! this from last sunday, when mr g and i went over to my mum's to help her get ready for her open studios, delayed from june to this weekend. we were having a glass of wine in the garden after our labours, and the light was just too gorgeous behind her. she haaaaaates having her photo taken but did agree that this was bearable. i have softened her skin slightly but she's looking pretty good for 84
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
update september 2020 ... decided that, after five-and-a-half years on this fabulous site, I should say a little more about myself than the two sentences...
569% complete

summerfield ace
oh that lighting is just exquisie. there you go, she has her "official" artist photo. aces! and hope your back is better.
September 18th, 2020  
Alexandra DG
Lovely portrait, hope your back gets well
September 18th, 2020  
Diana ace
A fabulous portrait of your lovely Mum. I sure hope that your back comes right soon.
September 18th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Oh dear...feel better soon, I hope!
September 18th, 2020  
