Photo 2077
summer whirligig
this left-over clematis seed head reminded me of one of those plastic whirligig toys and the structure seemed to stand out better in b&w
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
update september 2020 ... decided that, after five-and-a-half years on this fabulous site, I should say a little more about myself than the two sentences...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
the main place
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
13th September 2020 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
flower
Alexandra DG
Very nice!
September 18th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
September 18th, 2020
