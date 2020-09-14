Previous
summer whirligig by pistache
summer whirligig

this left-over clematis seed head reminded me of one of those plastic whirligig toys and the structure seemed to stand out better in b&w
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
Clare Gadsby
Alexandra DG
Very nice!
September 18th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
September 18th, 2020  
