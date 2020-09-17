Previous
Next
inside a gerbera by pistache
Photo 2080

inside a gerbera

more from mr g's bouquet. liked the detail in the b&w. shot with my 60mm macro lens
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
update september 2020 ... decided that, after five-and-a-half years on this fabulous site, I should say a little more about myself than the two sentences...
570% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise