exclusion magic

well it's amazing where a bit of experimenting can get you. our lovely boys sent me this gorgeous bouquet to cheer me with my back woes {{it is feeling a little better today, so i just hope that lasts!}} and i tried some icm on it. quite liked one of them and converted it to b&w, then took it into photoshop with a non-icm capture of the flowers on top. then used the exclusion blend mode on that layer, which brought in all those lilacs and purples, when in fact the flowers are all white!