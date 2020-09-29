Sign up
Photo 2093
shooting through
shooting through some slightly damp yew branches to the sunny bright green leaves beyond, which looked almost springlike despite it being autumn :) can't get enough of the sweet 80 now i've got to grips with it again!
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
update september 2020 ... decided that, after five-and-a-half years on this fabulous site, I should say a little more about myself than the two sentences...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
the main place
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
29th September 2020 2:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bokeh
,
sweet80
,
lb2020
