Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2095
treasure
yikes. got completely caught up with exhibition fever. hope to catch up with your projects gradually. this is the window of the dove gallery, where we are exhibiting in the market town of winchcombe in the cotswolds :)
30th September 2020
30th Sep 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
update september 2020 ... decided that, after five-and-a-half years on this fabulous site, I should say a little more about myself than the two sentences...
3203
photos
261
followers
87
following
574% complete
View this month »
2089
2090
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
2096
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
the main place
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
27th September 2020 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
October 5th, 2020
moni kozi
This is such an interesting window pane! I've never seen one before. Thanks for sharing.
October 5th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close