treasure by pistache
Photo 2095

treasure

yikes. got completely caught up with exhibition fever. hope to catch up with your projects gradually. this is the window of the dove gallery, where we are exhibiting in the market town of winchcombe in the cotswolds :)
30th September 2020 30th Sep 20

Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
October 5th, 2020  
moni kozi
This is such an interesting window pane! I've never seen one before. Thanks for sharing.
October 5th, 2020  
