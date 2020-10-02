Sign up
Photo 2097
all the textures
on a walk after a day in the gallery, trying to keep the back exercised, spotting some local colour, texture and pattern. just the kind of thing i never did before i joined 365 and opened my eyes to the world ;)
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
update september 2020 ... decided that, after five-and-a-half years on this fabulous site, I should say a little more about myself than the two sentences...
3205
photos
261
followers
87
following
574% complete
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
2096
2097
2098
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
the main place
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
1st October 2020 5:46pm
Tags
texture
,
eotb-125
