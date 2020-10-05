Sign up
Photo 2099
grade a
couldn't resist this little collection of colours, textures and patterns on my way home from a walk under a threatening sky. again, the kind of little cluster of goodness i'd never have noticed before i started taking photographs ;)
5th October 2020
5th Oct 20
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
update september 2020 ... decided that, after five-and-a-half years on this fabulous site, I should say a little more about myself than the two sentences...
3207
photos
261
followers
87
following
Tags
eotb-125
