Photo 2101
thank you bouquet
i created this for instagram, to thank the kind people who came along to our exhibition. it took quite a while! 38 layers in all and much to-ing and fro-ing. astrantia and echinacea from the garden. dress from ebay. lots of fun :)
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
update september 2020 ... decided that, after five-and-a-half years on this fabulous site, I should say a little more about myself than the two sentences...
3208
photos
260
followers
87
following
Tags
composite
Lou Ann
ace
How lovely! Congratulations on your successful exhibition! Cool dress, smile.
October 8th, 2020
JackieR
ace
Glad all work paid off ( expo and this!!)
October 8th, 2020
