thank you bouquet by pistache
thank you bouquet

i created this for instagram, to thank the kind people who came along to our exhibition. it took quite a while! 38 layers in all and much to-ing and fro-ing. astrantia and echinacea from the garden. dress from ebay. lots of fun :)
Clare Gadsby

ace
Lou Ann ace
How lovely! Congratulations on your successful exhibition! Cool dress, smile.
October 8th, 2020  
JackieR ace
Glad all work paid off ( expo and this!!)
October 8th, 2020  
