teddy bear's picnic

thank you so much for your lovely responses to my recent composite thanking exhibition visitors ... here's a little spree on another composite, inspired by someone i follow on instagram, who posts weekly challenges each sunday evening. this time it was 'theme: abandoned. challenge: use rain'. i let it percolate around for a few days and decided to use this graffiti tunnel round the corner from my house (actually part of a nature reserve) as the base image. it's my father's teddy and a boy i knew when we were very young (long since lost touch), taken by my father back in the day. it was fun trying to create the rain and then add some mood with light and texture. nowhere near as many layers as sometimes, which was also quite refreshing ;)