light leaks by pistache
Photo 2165

light leaks

i'm trying to do a month of lensbaby images on instagram, so please bear with me! this is the sol 22 at the end of the day again
11th December 2020 11th Dec 20

Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
update september 2020 ... decided that, after five-and-a-half years on this fabulous site, I should say a little more about myself than the two sentences...
593% complete

Walks @ 7 ace
Very well done. The beauty of LB's is the emotion and delicacy that they can bring forth.
December 15th, 2020  
