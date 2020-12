basking cyclamen

bought some small white cyclamens for the festive table and put them all together in a big china bowl of my dad's - i always think they get a bit lost on their own, and my stepmother prefers them nestling in groups, so i decided to follow her lead. who knows if anyone will actually be at our festive table apart from mr g and me, but we'll see ... i took it into photoshop and added some bokeh from a different image