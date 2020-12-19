Previous
bloom of hope by pistache
Photo 2171

bloom of hope

out and about with my lensbaby sweet 35. thank goodness for a winter-flowering cherry in these dark times. our christmas is cancelled as of yesterday evening, with our boys and our elderly parents confined to their homes in tier 4 and none of us able to meet at any point. i'm trying to find acceptance, count our blessings, which of course are many, warm home and food on the table and so much more, and i know so many families in the uk are similarly affected, many with heart-rending stories, but boy, it's tough just now. sending love and warmth to everyone in these difficult times, and, as always, a huge dollop of appreciation for 365 and all you lovely people who are part of it :)
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Clare Gadsby

@pistache
Joyce Lancaster ace
Beautiful capture Clare. Enjoy your quiet Christmas. As you say we have many blessings to count. I shall be alone but there are phones and FaceTime. I have been well supplied with Christmas goodies and I will have to go out to walk the dogs. It promises to be quite a busy day!
December 20th, 2020  
Julie Duncan ace
So pretty, Clare! We, too, had a restricted Christmas this year. Just a few family members last night. We won't have the blessing of celebrating with our 2 kids and their families this year. It's SO hard! But, we shall endure and see them again when able. Thanks for the reminder to count our blessings! Love and warmth to you, too!
December 20th, 2020  
