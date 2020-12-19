bloom of hope

out and about with my lensbaby sweet 35. thank goodness for a winter-flowering cherry in these dark times. our christmas is cancelled as of yesterday evening, with our boys and our elderly parents confined to their homes in tier 4 and none of us able to meet at any point. i'm trying to find acceptance, count our blessings, which of course are many, warm home and food on the table and so much more, and i know so many families in the uk are similarly affected, many with heart-rending stories, but boy, it's tough just now. sending love and warmth to everyone in these difficult times, and, as always, a huge dollop of appreciation for 365 and all you lovely people who are part of it :)