Photo 2183
the frills of being a diva
had some fun messing about with this, for the 'revisionist history' theme of the composite challenge. why not give it a go if you've got some time on your hands?
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44487/new-composite-challenge-revisionist-history
just figured marilyn might have liked to wrap herself in some gerbera frills had she had the chance
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
update september 2020 ... decided that, after five-and-a-half years on this fabulous site, I should say a little more about myself than the two sentences...
Tags
sixws-112
composite32
