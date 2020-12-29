Previous
the frills of being a diva by pistache
Photo 2183

the frills of being a diva

had some fun messing about with this, for the 'revisionist history' theme of the composite challenge. why not give it a go if you've got some time on your hands? https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44487/new-composite-challenge-revisionist-history
just figured marilyn might have liked to wrap herself in some gerbera frills had she had the chance
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Clare Gadsby

@pistache
