lineage

out and about having a play with the lensbaby omni wands. i think this was the stretch glass. i'm mostly not using the contraption that you screw onto your lens which looks a bit like something you see at the optician, but instead i just hold the wand in front of whichever lens i have on my camera at the time. the arm that holds the camera up single-handed gets achey but hey. i'm liking most of the results, and it's teaching me more about looking for light :)