Previous
Next
Photo 2211
blossom and bloom
another little diptych sortie. all kinds of omni going on at the top, with light coming through bushes, and some proper spring blossom from last year at the bottom. boy am i looking forward to some of that!
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
update september 2020 ... decided that, after five-and-a-half years on this fabulous site, I should say a little more about myself than the two sentences...
3322
photos
267
followers
92
following
View this month »
2207
2208
2209
2210
2211
2212
2213
2214
Tags
diptych
,
omni
,
sol22
,
lb2021
Sally Ings
ace
Interesting effect in the top picture
January 31st, 2021
