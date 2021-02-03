Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2219
swirly tree
thank you so much for all your kind comments on yesterday's composite image. really warms the cockles of my heart when people go out of their way to give their support :))))
went out briefly with the sweet 35 today in between work zoom calls. took a blurred and focussed image of this tree and then combined them in photoshop
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
update september 2020 ... decided that, after five-and-a-half years on this fabulous site, I should say a little more about myself than the two sentences...
3327
photos
268
followers
92
following
607% complete
View this month »
2212
2213
2214
2215
2216
2217
2218
2219
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
the main place
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
3rd February 2021 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
double-exposure
,
sweet35
,
lb2021
Delboy79
ace
Great combo, yu seem to have plenty of Lensbabies
February 3rd, 2021
Clare Gadsby
ace
@delboy207
thank you! guilty as charged ;)
February 3rd, 2021
Mallory
ace
What a cool image.
February 3rd, 2021
Helen Jane
ace
that was a great success. Your skills in processing are enviable - I can only imagine what might have happened if I tried to do the same. And all between work zoom calls.
February 3rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close