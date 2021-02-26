Previous
Next
pocket of light by pistache
Photo 2228

pocket of light

a beautiful walk in the cotswolds on what felt like a spring day. the light was so painterly at times and i particularly enjoyed this pocket. shot with my 12-40mm zoom
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
update september 2020 ... decided that, after five-and-a-half years on this fabulous site, I should say a little more about myself than the two sentences...
610% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Stunning! Such a clear shot, beautiful light and dramatic clouds hanging low over the landscape .
February 27th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding light and skyscape
February 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise