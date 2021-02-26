Sign up
Photo 2228
pocket of light
a beautiful walk in the cotswolds on what felt like a spring day. the light was so painterly at times and i particularly enjoyed this pocket. shot with my 12-40mm zoom
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
update september 2020 ... decided that, after five-and-a-half years on this fabulous site, I should say a little more about myself than the two sentences...
Tags
cheltenham
,
landscape-36
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Stunning! Such a clear shot, beautiful light and dramatic clouds hanging low over the landscape .
February 27th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding light and skyscape
February 27th, 2021
