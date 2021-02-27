pink smudge

i've been missing 365 and wondering how to catch up or get back into it or stay with it. so i've decided to post every so often and enjoy catching up with your projects as much as i can. everything feels a bit in flux at the moment - not sure why - it'll probably pass - and hopefully good things will come out of it. i really hope you're all keeping well. at least in the uk it does feel as though there is light at the end of the tunnel at long, long last - though not just yet :) this is a lensbaby omni filter sunset from my bedroom window - the omni wand is useful for removing the unsightly street furniture and cars ...