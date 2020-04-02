year of wonder

this gorgeous book was given me on my birthday by two lovely friends who had heard about my desire (pre-covid) to educate myself about classical music, about which i am becoming increasingly enthusiastic as i get older. clemency burton-hill, who has an infectious passion, serves up a new piece for every day of the year, giving a layman's description of the composer and the music, setting both in the history of classical music, and explaining what it is she loves about the piece. i am hooked :) and this shot of the book is overlaid with some cherry blossom. because it's spring. and coronavirus can't stop that