year of wonder by pistache
325 / 365

year of wonder

this gorgeous book was given me on my birthday by two lovely friends who had heard about my desire (pre-covid) to educate myself about classical music, about which i am becoming increasingly enthusiastic as i get older. clemency burton-hill, who has an infectious passion, serves up a new piece for every day of the year, giving a layman's description of the composer and the music, setting both in the history of classical music, and explaining what it is she loves about the piece. i am hooked :) and this shot of the book is overlaid with some cherry blossom. because it's spring. and coronavirus can't stop that
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Clare Gadsby

ace
Maggiemae ace
So pleased to read this - serious classical leaves me cold but the usual, makes me smile and relax. What a wonderful book!
April 3rd, 2020  
Monique ace
Must buy that or better, put it on my wishlist for my birthday 👍
April 3rd, 2020  
