continuing my theme of 'books' for the 30 shots challenge for april, and finally realising an idea i had for this round of the composite challenge, which is 'take to the air'. i had fun faffing with this :) took me a considerable time to work out how to get the words off the page and i'm sure my bodge-about mess-it-up try-again process could have been avoided, but i got there in the end ;)