328 / 365
book on book
took this close-up of a book, duplicated the layer and enlarged it so only the text was showing. then i fiddled with opacity and blend modes until i came across this combo
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
2988
photos
267
followers
93
following
321
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
1915
326
1916
1917
327
1918
328
1919
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
challenges
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
4th April 2020 1:17pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
eotb118
,
30-shots2020
Mariana Visser
really like what you achieved here
April 8th, 2020
