Previous
Next
book on book by pistache
328 / 365

book on book

took this close-up of a book, duplicated the layer and enlarged it so only the text was showing. then i fiddled with opacity and blend modes until i came across this combo
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
89% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mariana Visser
really like what you achieved here
April 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise