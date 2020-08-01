Sign up
blurkeh
kicking off abstract august with a garden blur of my lensbaby sweet 35. i could do a whole month of blur and icm since i love shooting these types of images, but feel that i should try to find some other abstract images. we'll see!
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
3111
photos
264
followers
83
following
☠northy
ace
Wonderfully impressionistic
August 1st, 2020
Helen Jane
ace
a month of blur and icm sounds great. I forgot about abstract august. This is lovely blur Clar, Your garden is going to feed you lots of abstract shots I am sure, with your imagination and processing skills. Look forward to seeing more of whatever abstract you find.
August 1st, 2020
