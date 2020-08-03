Previous
in the tunnel by pistache
in the tunnel

making our first trip to southwest france this year. our poor little house has been sorely neglected. difficult decision to make to travel - though we were in the channel tunnel, hence in our car, and only stopped for fuel and the conveniences, bringing our own food. the villagers have been their customary friendly selves, stating that there has been very little covid around here happily, but they're all the same abiding by social distancing and mask-wearing. it's good to be back. this abstract was taken in a tunnel under paris in which we slightly unexpectedly found ourselves - nine kilometres of tunnel as it happens 😲
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Clare Gadsby

