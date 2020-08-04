Previous
circles and diamonds by pistache
334 / 365

circles and diamonds

putting myself through abstract august again as i know it's very good for me!
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
FBailey ace
This is effective - this theme is like Get Pushed on a daily basis for me!
August 5th, 2020  
Jean ace
Pretty color
August 5th, 2020  
