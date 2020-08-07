Sign up
terrace life
35 degrees in southwest france today ... just grateful it wasn't the forty-plus they had anticipated ... lucky to have outside space and some shade in which to relax
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
3122
photos
264
followers
83
following
92% complete
Tags
abstractaug2020
