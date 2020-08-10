Sign up
Previous
Next
340 / 365
film strip
keeping going with the august abstract challenge and enjoying it more than in past years - think i've got my head round it a bit more ;) this is actually some shadows of the back door on the terrace wall, and a plastic purple folder of notes of mine
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
Tags
abstractaug2020
Lou Ann
ace
A great abstract. I love the pop of purple.
August 11th, 2020
Elena Arquero
ace
Very cool! The name fooled me, I like the correlation you made between the shadow and the old way we took photos.
August 11th, 2020
