351 / 365
cleft
abstract august continues. some interesting light on a bit of blurred cobweb and some roof tiles
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
3151
photos
260
followers
83
following
96% complete
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
348
2052
2053
349
350
2054
2055
351
Views
4
Album
challenges
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
21st August 2020 6:20pm
Tags
abstractaug2020
