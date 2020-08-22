Previous
bench and steps by pistache
352 / 365

bench and steps

a bit of motion blur for the abstract challenge. this was a tiled bench and steps at the garden i mentioned a couple of days ago
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Another wonderful abstract
August 23rd, 2020  
