Previous
Next
352 / 365
bench and steps
a bit of motion blur for the abstract challenge. this was a tiled bench and steps at the garden i mentioned a couple of days ago
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
1
0
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
challenges
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
20th August 2020 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2020
Kathy A
ace
Another wonderful abstract
August 23rd, 2020
