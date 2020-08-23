Sign up
353 / 365
whizz
ooh now charging up a french motorway (in the passenger seat) is a great way to get some icm. this was my fav as at f22 there is a bit of detail in the far distance. and i quite liked the crisp lines of the crash barrier
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
2
2
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
3162
photos
259
followers
84
following
97% complete
350
351
352
353
354
355
356
357
2057
354
2058
355
2059
356
2060
357
Tags
icm
,
abstractaug2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Well done! The lower half gives an anchor for my eye but the trees are most fabulous. Fav!
August 28th, 2020
FBailey
ace
This works rather well:)
August 28th, 2020
