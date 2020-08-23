Previous
whizz by pistache
353 / 365

whizz

ooh now charging up a french motorway (in the passenger seat) is a great way to get some icm. this was my fav as at f22 there is a bit of detail in the far distance. and i quite liked the crisp lines of the crash barrier
Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
Walks @ 7 ace
Well done! The lower half gives an anchor for my eye but the trees are most fabulous. Fav!
August 28th, 2020  
FBailey ace
This works rather well:)
August 28th, 2020  
