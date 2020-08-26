Sign up
Previous
Next
355 / 365
crackle
abstract challenge continues ... a vase on a shelf ...
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
2
2
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
3160
photos
260
followers
84
following
97% complete
348
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
352
2057
353
2058
354
2059
355
2060
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
challenges
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
25th August 2020 9:25am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
abstractaug2020
Lou Ann
ace
I love this. A beautiful closeup of the crackle.
August 28th, 2020
Lil H
ace
Nice close up.
August 28th, 2020
