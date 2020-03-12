Previous
stand tall by pistache
Photo 718

stand tall

a bit more multiple-exposure deliciousness. i really liked the light on these two shoots that had escaped from a fairly ordinary hedge. duplicated layers in photoshop and moved them slightly to create the effect of movement
12th March 2020

Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
Diana ace
gorgeous, they seem to be dancing in the breeze.
March 14th, 2020  
