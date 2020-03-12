Sign up
Photo 718
stand tall
a bit more multiple-exposure deliciousness. i really liked the light on these two shoots that had escaped from a fairly ordinary hedge. duplicated layers in photoshop and moved them slightly to create the effect of movement
12th March 2020
12th Mar 20
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
Views
Comments
Fav's
the other place
E-M5MarkII
12th March 2020 11:30am
multiple-exposure
memarch-technique
Diana
ace
gorgeous, they seem to be dancing in the breeze.
March 14th, 2020
