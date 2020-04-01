Previous
an icm of books

books are going to be the subject of my 30 shots for april, set up by @northy. this is our short story collection, which resides on the landing in a bookcase which we acquired from mr g's grandparents many moons ago. it isn't a gorgeous piece of furniture, but it looks well enough filled with books. i wonder how my fellow 365-ers find short stories? i love them but know that they are not for everybody - many of my friends who are keen readers don't want to read them. having written a few myself over the years, i enjoy dissecting the craft a little, as well as becoming immersed in the characters. they have been a source of comfort in recent anxious times, when novels have sometimes been tricky to concentrate on
Clare Gadsby

