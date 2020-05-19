Previous
nature is nurture by pistache
Photo 720

nature is nurture

something and nothing from an outing in photoshop. i was wanting to express how much being able to be out in nature means to me at the moment, after a beautiful bike ride in stunning weather
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Clare Gadsby

@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
Dustyloup ace
fantastic photoshop creation Claire!
May 19th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Wonderful processing and an interesting concept
May 19th, 2020  
FBailey ace
More art than photography - lovely edit
May 19th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Quite lovely. I went to the Riverwalk for a stroll, it was lovely.
May 19th, 2020  
Helen Jane ace
a great creation Clare - delightful. For me too, it is a godsend. I was out again tonight after 8 days and I have missed it so much.
May 19th, 2020  
