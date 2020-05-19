Sign up
Photo 720
nature is nurture
something and nothing from an outing in photoshop. i was wanting to express how much being able to be out in nature means to me at the moment, after a beautiful bike ride in stunning weather
19th May 2020
19th May 20
5
5
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
3034
photos
265
followers
94
following
Tags
composite
Dustyloup
ace
fantastic photoshop creation Claire!
May 19th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
Wonderful processing and an interesting concept
May 19th, 2020
FBailey
ace
More art than photography - lovely edit
May 19th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Quite lovely. I went to the Riverwalk for a stroll, it was lovely.
May 19th, 2020
Helen Jane
ace
a great creation Clare - delightful. For me too, it is a godsend. I was out again tonight after 8 days and I have missed it so much.
May 19th, 2020
