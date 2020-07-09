Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 721
rain is grace
a john updike quote, apparently; i liked its simplicity
more raindrop fun in the garden on the chinese meadow rue. i added a 2 lil' owls light flare texture to this one
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
3087
photos
261
followers
80
following
197% complete
View this month »
714
715
716
717
718
719
720
721
Latest from all albums
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
721
2013
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
the other place
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
8th July 2020 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
raindrop
,
garden
,
texture
Jean
ace
Love the texture. What a beautiful image. That reflection in the drop is breathtaking.
July 9th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close