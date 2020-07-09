Previous
rain is grace by pistache
rain is grace

a john updike quote, apparently; i liked its simplicity

more raindrop fun in the garden on the chinese meadow rue. i added a 2 lil' owls light flare texture to this one
9th July 2020

Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
pistache
Jean ace
Love the texture. What a beautiful image. That reflection in the drop is breathtaking.
July 9th, 2020  
