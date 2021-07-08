Sign up
Photo 843
Bird scarers at the allotment
Some of the allotment holders have found a use for old DVD's. Swinging about in the wind, they help to keep the pigeons away!
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
Pete
ace
@pistonbroke
I have lived in the same village in Bedfordshire, England for the last 36 years. Worked in advertising for many years, originally as a graphic...
Tags
wildlife
,
bird
,
outdoors
,
allotment
,
crops
,
scarer
