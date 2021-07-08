Previous
Next
Bird scarers at the allotment by pistonbroke
Photo 843

Bird scarers at the allotment

Some of the allotment holders have found a use for old DVD's. Swinging about in the wind, they help to keep the pigeons away!
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

Pete

ace
@pistonbroke
I have lived in the same village in Bedfordshire, England for the last 36 years. Worked in advertising for many years, originally as a graphic...
230% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise