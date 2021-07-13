Sign up
Photo 848
Poppies at the allotment
The first poppy at the allotment this year (bottom left). It's a self-seeded one, growing on the footpath between plots. Everything is running a bit late - we've had rhubarb, strawberries and courgettes, but nothing else, yet
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
Pete
ace
@pistonbroke
I have lived in the same village in Bedfordshire, England for the last 36 years. Worked in advertising for many years, originally as a graphic...
Tags
flower
,
flowers
,
garden
,
poppies
,
poppy
,
crop
,
allotment
